

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said a Phase III trial with anifrolumab for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus met its primary endpoint. In the TULIP 2 trial, anifrolumab showed positive top-line results with statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful reduction in disease activity compared to placebo. The safety profile of anifrolumab was consistent with prior trials.



Mene Pangalos, EVP, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: 'These are important results and we will now review the full data set and explore pathways to bring this potential new treatment to patients.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX