

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open lower on Thursday as investors continued to fret about trade tensions between the United States and China.



The downside may be limited after Italy's 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) said they would try form a coalition.



Amid conflicting signals on the Sino-U.S. trade war, investors worry the spiraling tariff war over trade and technology could tip the global economy into recession.



Asian stocks are trading mostly lower as the bond rally continued unabated, exaggerating the risk of recession.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that trade talks will continue, but seems uncertain about September meeting.



Gold prices edged up on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central bank will likely cut rates next month.



Hitoshi Suzuki, a former commercial banker turned BOJ policymaker, warned today that negative interest rates could hurt the economy by cooling consumer sentiment.



The British pound remains under pressure after Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced an extended suspension of parliament, heightening the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.



Oil prices fell for the first time in three days after San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said that uncertainty and a global growth slowdown are having an impact on the U.S. economy.



On the data front, economic confidence data from euro area and unemployment and inflation figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, sentiment may be swayed by reaction to reports on second quarter GDP, weekly jobless claims and pending home sales.



U.S. stocks rose overnight, with earnings and rising oil prices driving some of the bigger moves as ten-year Treasury yields held steady after hitting a three-year low.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.7 percent.



European markets fell on Wednesday amid global growth worries even as U.K. stocks benefited from a weak pound on fears of a disorderly Brexit.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.2 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both fell around 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.4 percent.



