

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced Thursday that it will be the Official Communication Partner of Porsche Motorsport when the automobile manufacturer enters the 2019/2020 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.



Formula E, a next generation, technology driven sport, is the first fully-electric international single-seater racing series to be conducted in 12 major cities across four continents. Formula E was created in 2014 to develop and promote electric mobility concepts across the globe.



Vodafone branding will be visible on Porsche's all-electric racing cars as well as the drivers' uniforms, when the team makes its debut in November 2019.



Under the new five-year sponsorship of the Porsche Formula E Works Programme, Vodafone would provide communications equipment and technical support.



In addition to the Formula E partnership, Vodafone will collaborate with Porsche Motorsport in eSports in the near future.



