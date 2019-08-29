

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hunting Plc. (HTG.L), the international energy services group, reported that its profit from operations for the six months to 30 June 2019 increased to $41.1 million from $38.9 million in the previous year. But, earnings per share were 17.3 cents down from 19.1 cents in the previous year.



Underlying profit from operations rose to $55.6 million from $53.5 million in the prior year. But, underlying earnings per share decreased to 23.6 cents from 25.0 cents last year.



Revenue rose to $508.9 million from last year's $442.8 million, reflecting growth in US, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments.



