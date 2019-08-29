

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ld (AIRC.L) reported pretax profit of RMB 4.5 billion for the six months ended 30 June 2019 compared to RMB 5.0 billion, previous year. Earnings per share in RMB cents was 22.89 compared to 25.31.



First-half revenue improved to RMB 65.3 billion from RMB 64.2 billion, a year ago. Air traffic revenue was RMB 62.7 billion, up 1.15% from previous year.



During the reporting period, the Group's ASKs and RPKs recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.93 percent and 6.60 percent, respectively. The passenger load factor was 80.99 percent, a year-on-year increase of 0.51 percentage points.



The Directors of Air China Ld decided not to declare an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019.



