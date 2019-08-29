

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain inflation slowed in August after accelerating in the previous month, flash estimates from the statistical office INE showed on Thursday.



The flash consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-on-year following a 0.5 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected 0.4 percent inflation.



Headline inflation slowed in August mainly due to a fall in electricity prices, the INE said.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 0.4 percent year-on-year after a 0.6 percent rise in July. Economists had expected inflation to remain unchanged.



Month-on-month, both CPI and HICP decreased 0.1 percent each in August.



