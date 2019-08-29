Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2019 29-Aug-2019 / 10:10 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema announces financial results for the second quarter 2019 Moscow, Russia - 29 August 2019 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the second quarter ended 30 June 2019. SUCCESSFUL REALIZATION AGAINST STRATEGIC AND OPERATIONAL GOALS · Sustained revenue growth1 due to strong results from the majority of portfolio companies. · OIBDA growth at MTS of +1.5% and at least double-digit OIBDA growth at Detsky Mir, Segezha Group and Medsi driven by excellent operating results and financial discipline. · Increased scale of pharmaceutical business: In August 2019 Sistema completed the acquisition of equity stakes in Sintez and Biocom. The acquired companies - together with Alium, a pharmaceutical company being created by Sistema through the merger of OBL Pharm and Binnopharm - will be a major market player, possessing the potential to become a top-3 Russian pharmaceutical company in the commercial segment. The combined product portfolio of Sintez, Biocom and Alium will include more than 500 products, and its manufacturing capacity will consist of six production facilities in Moscow, the Moscow region, Kurgan and Stavropol. · Creation of a residential real estate market leader in Moscow and St Petersburg: In August 2019 Sistema sold its remaining 49% of Leader Invest to Etalon Group for a consideration of RUB 14.6 billion. As a result of the transaction Etalon now owns 100% of the shares of Leader Invest. The transaction will enable Etalon Group to streamline the ownership structure of its development assets and accelerate the integration of the two businesses with the aim of creating a leader in the Moscow and St Petersburg residential real estate markets. Sistema remains the largest shareholder of Etalon Group, with a 25% equity stake. · Strengthened position in the fast-growing e-commerce market: In April 2019, Sistema increased its direct equity stake in Ozon from 19.3% to 21.9% following the acquisition of shares from a number of Ozon minority shareholders. In addition, Sistema's venture fund Sistema_VC owns a 16.3% stake in Ozon. The decision to increase the stake is based on Sistema's strategic bet on the growth of e-commerce and market consolidation through investments in the market leader. 2Q 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS · Consolidated revenue increased by 9.6%[1] year-on-year to RUB 194.1 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[2] increased by 1.3% year-on-year to RUB 65.6 billion; the adjusted OIBDA margin was 33.8%. · Adjusted net profit attributable to Sistema[3] was RUB 7.5 billion. Andrey Dubovskov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Despite challenges related to softer global commodities prices and weaker consumer behaviour in Russia, the Group's portfolio companies reported high-quality growth in the second quarter, which is a clear sign that our investment strategy is delivering results. "While operating in a highly competitive industry, MTS continues to increase revenue not only from traditional telecommunications services but also through increased sales of system integration services and software, as well as the successful integration of MTS Bank, which has been making excellent use of MTS's expertise in big data analytics. MTS has been expanding the boundaries of its industry and is already competing with banks, fintech firms and IT companies as it creates its own ecosystem. "While growth has slowed down in the children's goods market, Detsky Mir has gone from strength to strength thanks to new store openings, growth in like-for-like sales and the rapid development of its online sales channel. All this, combined with large-scale plans for expansion outside Russia, has created significant potential for growth in shareholder value. "Segezha Group's results are starting to feel the impact of cyclical price reductions in the forest products markets. Prices are under pressure from declining demand in key global markets like China, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, where the construction industry is slowing. We already saw a significant decrease in prices for sawn timber and plywood in the second quarter, and we expect a decline in the paper and paper sack markets starting in the third quarter. Segezha Group is entering this challenging period with significant capacity to adapt to these changes due to its low production costs, its ability to meet a significant portion of its own needs for wood, its diversified customer base, as well as measures introduced in recent quarters to improve business efficiency in production, logistics, and trading. "Agroholding Steppe achieved significant revenue growth in the second quarter thanks to the development of new business lines such as exporting cereal crops and domestic sales of sugar and groceries, as well as continued growth in the operating performance of its dairy farms. The results for the year will largely depend on the gross grain yield, the size of which has been affected by inclement weather in the first half of the year. "Medsi has delivered growth across all of its operational metrics: patient visits, services provided, and average patient cheque. The company continues to expand its in-patient services and to increase its efficiency per square metre of medical space, while at the same time investing in new capacities. A multifunctional medical centre is under construction on Michurinsky Prospect, the opening of which is scheduled for 2020. "In August we strengthened our footprint in the pharmaceuticals sector, an industry of strategic importance for Sistema, with the acquisition of a stake in Sintez, a top-10 Russian pharmaceuticals manufacturer. In total, our pharmaceuticals assets produce more than 500 products at six production facilities and possess the potential to become a top-3 Russian pharmaceuticals company in the commercial segment. "Earlier this month we also closed a transaction to sell 49% of Leader Invest to Etalon Group for RUB 14.6 billion. Etalon's consolidation of 100% of Leader Invest will accelerate the integration of the two companies and create a leading player in the residential real estate markets of Moscow and St Petersburg, ensuring Sistema, as Etalon's largest shareholder, will achieve long-term growth in the value of our investment. In accordance with our deleveraging strategy, the proceeds from the transaction will be used to pay down our debt at the corporate centre level." *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 10:00 am (New York time) / 3:00 pm (London time) / 4:00 pm (CEST) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 2Q 2019 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia +7 495 646 9190 8 10 8002 8675011 (toll-free) UK +44 330 336 9411 0800 279 7204 (toll-free) US +1 646 828 8143 800 263 0877 (toll-free) Conference ID: 6975387 Link to webcast: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20190829 [1] Or quote the conference call title: "Sistema Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results". A replay of the conference call will be available on Sistema's website www.sistema.com [2] after the event. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com [3] or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru FINANCIAL SUMMARY AND GROUP OPERATING REVIEW (RUB million) 2Q 2019 2Q 2018 Change 6M 2019 6M 2018 Change Revenue 194,101 177,160 9.6% 379,645 345,174 10.0% Adj. OIBDA 65,578 64,718 1.3% 127,541 123,986 2.9% Operating profit 30,418 31,820 (4.4%) 58,302 58,311 (0.0%) Net profit / 6,540 (1,676) - 23,181 (2,919) - (loss) attributable to Sistema Adj. net 7,466 (1,328) - 23,179 (1,542) - profit/(loss) attributable to Sistema In 2Q 2019, Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 9.6% year-on-year as a result of higher revenue from key assets: MTS, thanks to continued growth of mobile service revenue in Russia and Ukraine, increased software sales and the consolidation of MTS Bank; Detsky Mir, as a result of the ramp-up of stores opened in 2017-18, ongoing improvement in like-for-like sales in Russia and Kazakhstan and growing contributions from the e-commerce segment; Segezha Group, primarily as a result of strong sales in the paper and packaging segment; Agroholding Steppe, due to increased exports via the Agrotrading segment, higher sales volumes in the sugar and grocery product marketing division, and a gradual rise in production in the dairy segment; Medsi, as a result of an increase in in-patient volumes under the Mandatory Health Insurance programme as well as revenue growth in the Voluntary Health Insurance and individual patients segments. Group adjusted OIBDA in 2Q 2019 increased by 1.3% year-on-year, reflecting strong OIBDA growth at MTS, driven by strong results across all geographies; Detsky Mir as a result of strong revenue dynamics, optimisation of

