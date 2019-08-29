CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI has announced that it launched Evomela China, making it officially a commercial stage company. The product for multiple myeloma was approved in China under priority review and will be the first formulation of melphalan available. Additionally, the company continues to expand its R&D operation with the licensing of the worldwide rights to a CD19 CAR-T (CNCT19) from the Chinese cell therapy developer Juventas. The company acquired the rights to the pre-Phase I asset for an ¥80m (US$11.6m) investment in Juventas and it owes undisclosed milestones and royalties.

