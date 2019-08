In the near term, Tyman's new management team is tasked with rectifying production-related issues in North America that have caused us to reduce our earnings estimates in all three forecast years. A strategy update is scheduled for mid-2020 and a reduced target gearing range perhaps suggests greater focus on internal/organic performance for the time being. Tyman's rating is now sub 10x on a P/E basis with a prospective 6.1% dividend yield for the current year.

