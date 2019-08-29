Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond futures to trading and clearing as of the 2nd of September 2019. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0013038742 5836 3YMBFZ9 27-12-2019 02-01-2020 SE0013038759 5842 20YMBFZ9 27-12-2019 02-01-2020 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact: Dennis Modell at +45 3377 0352 or email dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=736638