

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' business confidence was unchanged in August and manufacturers turned more positive about future activity, though they were less upbeat about the outlook for order books and the stock of finished goods, survey data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producers' confidence index showed a reading of 3.9, which was the same as in July. In June, the score was 3.3 percent.



Textile, clothing and leather manufacturers were the most optimistic in August, while those in the transport industry remained pessimistic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX