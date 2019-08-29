The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 30 August 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 32,320,565 shares (DKK 323,205,650) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 68,500 shares (DKK 685,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 32,389,065 shares (DKK 323,890,650) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 131.40 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=736647