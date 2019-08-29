

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened to the lowest level in nearly five-and-a-half years in August, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to a seasonally adjusted 37.1 in August from 37.8 in July. A similar lower reading was last seen in April 2014.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods declined to 31.7 in August. The indicators measuring overall livelihood and employment dropped to 34.8 and 42.2, respectively.



Meanwhile, the index for income growth remained unchanged at 39.5 in August.



The latest survey was conducted on August 15 and covered 8,400 households.



