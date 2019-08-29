DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of

Financial Reports

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



2019-08-29 / 10:20

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service

of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:

https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pd

f English:

https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Half-Year_Financial_Report_2019

.pdf



2019-08-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 11

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



End of News DGAP News Service



865249 2019-08-29



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 29, 2019 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)