DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of
Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
2019-08-29 / 10:20
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is
immediately available under the follwing internet address:
Report: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG German:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2019.pd
f English:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Half-Year_Financial_Report_2019
.pdf
2019-08-29 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News DGAP News Service
865249 2019-08-29
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 29, 2019 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)
