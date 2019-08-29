Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $17.55 Billion Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Market

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global LNG carrier market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of US17.55bn in 2019.
Report Scope
The Report Provides Detailed Profiles Of Key Companies Operating Within The LNG Carrier Market:
Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI)
NYK Line.
Misc Berhad
STX Offshore and Shipbuilding
Hudong Zhonghua
Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)
Maran Gas Maritime Inc. (MGM)
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., (HHI) Ltd.
Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecasts From 2019-2029
Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Submarkets Forecasts, by Type 2019-2029
GTT No 96 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecasts 2019-2029
Mark III Forecasts 2019-2029
Moss Forecasts 2019-2029
SPB Forecasts 2019-2029
Small Scale Forecasts 2019-2029
Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Submarkets Forecasts, by Market Type 2019-2029
Retrofit/Conversion Forecast 2019-2029
New Build Forecast 2019-2029
Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Submarkets Forecasts, by Propulsion Type 2019-2029
XDF Forecast 2019-2029
ME-GI Forecast 2019-2029
SSD Forecast 2019-2029
TFDE Forecast 2019-2029
DFDE Forecast 2019-2029
Steam Forecast 2019-2029
Others Forecast 2019-2029
Leading Regional Players in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Market 2019-2029
China Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
Japan Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
South Korea Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
India Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
Greece Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
Qatar Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
Rest of the World Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carrier Forecast 2019-2029
Companies covered in the report include:
A.P. Moller-Maersk Group
Alpha Tankers
Anadarko
Anangel Maritime Services
Angelicoussis Shipping Group
Anglo Eastern Group
Australia LNG
Awilco AS
Bernhard Schulte
BG Group
BGT (Bonny Gas Transport)
Boelwerf
Bonny Gas
BP
BPRL
Brunei Gas Carriers Sdn
Brunei LNG
BW Gas ASA
BW Maritime
Cameron
Canadian FortisBC Energy
Cardiff Gas
Celsius Tankers
Chandris (Hellas) Inc.
Chantiers de France-Dunkerque
Chevron
China LNG Shipping LNG
China Ocean Shipping Group.
China Petroleum and Chemicals Corp., Ltd
China Shipbuilding Group Corporation
China Shipping Group
China Shipping LNG
China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC)
Chubu Electric Power
CNIM (Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediteranee)
CNOOC
CNOOC Energy Technology and Services Ltd.
CNPC
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL)
Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediteranee
Cove Energy
Cryovision
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Leasing
CSSC Wärtsilä Engine (Shanghai) Co (CWEC)
Daewoo
Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME)
Dailian Construction Investment Corp.
Dailian Port
Deen Shipping
DNV GL
Dongguan Fuel Industrial
Dynacom Corporation
Dynacom Tankers Management
Dynagas (Dynacom)
Elcano
ENH
Eni
Excelerate
Exmar NV
ExxonMobil
Fincantieri
Fiskerstrand Verft
Flex LNG
Foshan Gas
Fujian Investment Development Co.
GAIL
GasLog
Gaz Transport
GazOcean
Gazprom
Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT)
GD (General Dynamics)
General Dynamics UK
Golar LNG
GTT
Guangdong Gas
Guangdong Yudean
Guangzhou Gas Group
Hainan Development Holding Co.
Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Company Ltd. (HHIC)
Hanjin Shipping Co. Ltd.
Hawaiian Electric Co.
HDW (Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft)
HDW Kiel
HHI
Höegh LNG
Hong Kong & China Gas
Hong Kong Electric
HSHI
Hudon
Hudong Heavy Machinery
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co,
Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi
Hyproc Shipping Co.
Hyundai Corporation
Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Co.
Hyundai LNG
Hyundai Merchant Marine
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
HZ
I.M. Skaugen
IINO Kaiun Kaisha Ltd.
Imabari Shipbuilding
Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries
IZAR
Japan Marine United (JMU)
Japan Petroleum Exploration Company (Japex)
Japex
JERA Co., Inc.
Jiangsu Guoxin
JMU
Jovo Group
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. ("K" Line)
Kawasaki Sakaide Works
K-Line
K-Line America Inc.
Knutsen OAS Shipping
Korea Line Corporation
Kvaerner Masa
L&T Shipbuilding Ltd
La Ciotat (Chantiers Navales De La Ciotat)
Latsco Shipping
MAN Diesel and Turbo
Maran Gas Maritime Inc.
Maran Tankers
MBK
MHI
MISC
Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding
Mitsui
Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd.
MO
Moss
Moss Rosenberg Verft
Nakilat
National Gas Shipping Co.
Ningbo Power Development Co LTD
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line)
Northrop Grumman
NYK Line
Ocean LNG
Oceanus LNG
OLT Offshore
Oman Shipping Co.
Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.
Pacific Oil and Gas
PetroChina
Petronas
Petronet
Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering (POED) Ltd.
Prometheus Energy
Pronav
Qatar Petroleum
Qingdao Port
Repsol
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Samho Heavy Industries
Samsung
Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)
Shell
Shenergy Group
Shenzhen Energy Group
Shenzhen Gas
Sinochem Corporation
Sinopacific Shipbuilding Group
Sinopec
Sirius Rederi
SK Shipping
Skangass AS
Sovcomflot
Statoil
Stena Bulk
STX Dalian
STX Finland
STX France
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
STX Pan Ocean
STX Shipbuilding
Technigaz
Teekay Corporation
Teekay LNG Partners LP
Teekay Shipping
Thenamaris
Tokyo Century Corporation
Tokyo Electric Power Company
Total
Total Gas & Power Chartering Limited (TGPCL)
Toyota Motor Corporation
Tractebel Engineering (GDF SUEZ)
Trans Pacific Shipping 7 Limited
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
Universal Shipbuilding Corporation
Universal Shipping
Veka Deen LNG
Veka Group
Yamal Trade (ice)
Zhejiang Energy Group Co Ltd
Organisations mentioned
Department of Energy (DoE)
EIA
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
Government of Canada
Government of Mexico
International Maritime Organisation (IMO)
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
The Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs in Russia (Vnesheconombank)
United Nations
