Inverter company ABB supplied equipment for a second PV plant at the Artigas base. Its collaboration with the Uruguayan Antarctic Institute helps facilitate climate change research.From pv magazine LatAm Inverter maker ABB Solar Solutions last year installed the first solar system at the Artigas base, Uruguay's scientific research station in the Antarctic. When a second PV system was installed at the site this year by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining; the National Administration of Power Plants and Electrical Transmission; the Uruguayan Antarctic Institute; and Israeli energy and data ...

