

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Thursday after Italian President Sergio Mattarella gave the recently resigned premier, Giuseppe Conte, a mandate to form a new government and China indicated it won't immediately retaliate against new U.S. tariffs.



'China has ample means for retaliation, but thinks the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation of the trade war,' Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng reportedly said in Beijing today.



Significantly, the comments came a day after the Trump administration officially stamped its extra 5 percent tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports.



The benchmark DAX was up 107 points, or 0.92 percent, at 11,808 after falling around 0.3 percent the previous day.



In economic releases, Germany's unemployment rate declined in July, figures from Destatis showed today.



The jobless rate fell slightly to a seasonally adjusted 3 percent in July from 3.1 percent in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.



The number of unemployed declined 15,100 or 1.5 percent from the previous month to 1.33 million.



