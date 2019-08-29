

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, the European Commission is scheduled to release euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic sentiment index is forecast to drop to 102.3 in August from 102.7 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 117.73 against the yen, 1.0890 against the franc, 0.9089 against the pound and 1.1082 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



