TOKYO, Aug 29, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), a Group member of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Calik Enerji Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., a comprehensive energy infrastructure affiliate of Calik Holding, one of Turkey's foremost industrial conglomerates, calling for cooperation in expanding sales of "EBLOX": a "Triple Hybrid" stand-alone power supply system that combines renewable energy such as solar power with a reciprocating engine generator and a storage battery, for optimal stable control. The move is targeted at promoting the adoption of EBLOX as a distributed power supply with using renewable energy especially in Africa, where power supply network development is lagging, with support from Calik Enerji, which has strong business network in that region.The MOU, which is targeted at Africa, was announced during the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7)(1), held in Yokohama on August 28-30. Calik Enerji will mainly take charge of supplying renewable energy power generation equipment, as well as construction of the entire system. MHIET will supply the engine generation systems.Calik Holding encompasses a workforce of approximately 30,000 and has an expansive business portfolio that includes operations in energy infrastructure, textiles, finance, construction, telecommunications, digital and mine management. Currently the company is focusing on proposing installations of solar power generation equipment in East Africa and shows strong interest in the hybrid power supply systems commercialized by MHIET, which led to this latest collaboration between the two companies.Power derived from natural energy is highly susceptible to fluctuations in weather or other factors (variable renewable energy), so the higher the proportion of such energy usage, the greater the volatility in the power supply. EBLOX was developed to manage this shortcoming through effective application of MHIET's core technologies. With EBLOX, the fluctuations in power from variable renewable energy are absorbed in the storage battery and leveled out. As backup generation is carried out by diesel or gas engines, which are not impacted by changes in weather or the time of day, the EBLOX system can serve as a distributed power source well suited to Africa, where many regions do not allow for the supply of power from a large-scale power plant over long transmission lines.Many areas around the world are in need of simple, stand-alone power generating systems because they cannot be reached by the transmission and distribution networks of power companies. At the same time, stand-alone distributed power supplies are increasingly being looked to as a means to cope with natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. MHIET, availing of its new collaborative arrangement with Calik, is now in a prime position to propose the EBLOX hybrid power generating system to respond to those needs and stabilize variable renewable energy. In this way, the company can enhance the added value of renewable energy, expand the range of its possibilities, and contribute to the creation of a low-carbon society.(1) The Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) is an international symposium on Africa led by Japan since 1993 and co-hosted by the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank Group, and African Union Commission (AUC). Economic discussions are currently a key part of the conference, in recognition that private investment is important for achieving sustained growth and development in Africa.