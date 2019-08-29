

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - CNOOC Limited (CEO, CNU.TO) reported first-half net profit of RMB 30.25 billion; and earnings per share of RMB 0.68, an increase of 18.7 percent from prior year.



For the first-half, oil and gas sales were RMB 94.28 billion, a year-on-year increase of 4.4 percent. Oil and gas production remained stable, with a net production of 243.0 million BOE, up 2.1% year on year.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of HK$0.33 per share for the first half of 2019.



