Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIL5 LN) Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2019 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.5315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9450000 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 18406 EQS News ID: 865365 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 29, 2019 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)