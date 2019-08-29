

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks held steady on Thursday and the pound edged lower, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to prorogue parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 23 points, or 0.12 percent, at 19,226 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.



AstraZeneca advanced 1.4 percent on saying its lupus drug had met its primary goal in a clinical trial.



Micro Focus International shares plunged as much as 23 percent. The software product group cut its outlook for full-year revenue, citing lower spending by clients amid a worsening macro environment.



Energy services group Hunting climbed 3.6 percent after its profit rose in the first-half of 2019 despite the uncertainty in the oil and gas industry.



Vodafone Group gained 2 percent on news it will sponsor Porsche's Formula E team in a five-year deal.



Recruiter Hays declined nearly 2 percent after flagging tough conditions in Germany and Britain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX