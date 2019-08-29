Cyxone's CEO Kjell G. Stenberg Acquires Additional Shares in the Company

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxone (publ), a Swedish biotech in autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company's CEO Kjell G. Stenberg has for private account increased his ownership in the company through the acquisition of additional share.

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO of Cyxone, commented: "Since Cyxone acquired Rabeximod and T20K, my knowledge of the projects has increased substantially with the data that has emerged and in conversations with clinics, our partners and others. Both T20K and Rabeximod are now in clinical development, the plans are set and, I believe that the company has a very good prospect to develop well and to realize the potential of the projects. We have attracted the attention of investors both in Sweden and abroad. I, therefore, think it is a good opportunity for me to now expand my personal holdings in Cyxone."

Contact

Cyxone AB (publ)

Kjell G. Stenberg, CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 723 816 168

Email: kjell.g.stenberg@cyxone.com

Adelgatan 21

211 22 Malmö, Sweden

About Cyxone

Cyxone AB is a clinical stage biotech company with a portfolio of immunomodulating drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The company's drug portfolio is based on two technological pillars in the form of oral molecules and cyclotide-based drugs that inhibit key processes in the body's cells that are typically associated with various immune-related disorders. Cyxone's technologies have the potential to address an unmet need and provide new effective and safe medicines that can improve the quality of life for patients affected by autoimmune diseases. The company has two drug candidates, T20K for MS in clinical phase I program and Rabeximod for RA in clinical phase II program. Cyxone's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North is Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se. www.cyxone.com

