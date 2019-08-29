Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 332.25p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.12p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 325.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 334.61p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---