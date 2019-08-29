Former Wells Fargo CIO, Dr. Erik Davidson, Joins Inspire Investing to Advance Biblically Responsible Investing Movement

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / The former Chief Investment Officer of Wells Fargo's Private Bank, Dr. Erik Davidson, is bringing his 20-plus years of experience to the biblically responsible investing (BRI) movement. Dr. Davidson is joining Inspire Investing as Chief Economic Advisor and will be working closely with Inspire's investment committee to provide valuable insight on global, macro-economic events and trends from a biblical perspective.

Dr. Davidson's particular expertise in the area of behavioral finance will enable Inspire to produce discerning research and data on the intersection of faith, investing and investor behavior and further solidifies Inspire's position as a leader in the biblically responsible investing movement. Dr. Davidson is scheduled to produce several articles and papers each quarter and will participate in creating economic commentary for investment professionals on Inspire's quarterly CIO newsletters and portfolio manager calls.

Here is what Erik Davidson had to say about joining Inspire: "I am honored to be an advisor to Inspire Investing and the meaningful work that they are doing for the biblically responsible investment movement. In my role as Chief Economic Advisor, I hope to show advisors and investors that aligning investment strategies with their social and spiritual goals, not just their financial goals, can help promote more prudent investor behavior. Therefore, by doing good, investors can do well. I am excited for what God has in store for this next chapter of my career."

Dr. Erik Davidson

Experience

At Wells Fargo, Dr. Davidson oversaw more than $200 billion in assets for the Private Bank and has co-authored multiple books including "Investing in Separate Accounts" and "The E-Finance Report." He has authored numerous investment-related articles, speaks at investment-industry conferences, and is regularly featured in the media including The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Fox Business News, Reuters, and Bloomberg.

Most recently, Dr. Davidson received his doctoral degree from the DePaul University Graduate School of Business with a dissertation in the area of Behavioral Finance.

Leaders in the Biblically Responsible Investing Movement

Inspire CEO Robert Netzly had this to say: "Dr. Erik Davidson is an amazing addition to the Inspire team and we are honored to welcome him aboard. Erik's incredible experience leading one of the nation's largest investment firms, combined with his heart to honor the Lord with his professional life, make his partnership a huge win for Inspire and the advancement of the biblically responsible investing movement."

Inspire is a member of the CIF (Christian Investment Forum), which is a Kingdom-focused investment association committed to educating advisors and investors on biblically responsible investing.

Here is what CIF President John Siverling said about what this means for the BRI movement. "CIF applauds Dr. Davidson's decision to join Inspire as Chief Economic Advisor. His experienced voice will be one more that can credibly speak about the purpose of business and the economics in investing that align with biblical values, human flourishing, and value creation for stakeholders and shareholders alike. We look forward to sharing Dr. Davidson's thoughts with our Christian advisor and investor audience."

Rapid Growth

Inspire's commitment to supporting biblical values such as pro-life, traditional marriage and ending human trafficking with their investment offerings seems to resonate with investors across the globe.

Inspire growth has gained them recognition as the #8 fastest-growing registered investment advisor (RIA) firm in the nation in 2018, according to Financial Advisor Magazine's "Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs" annual report.

Inspire's Discretionary Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown another 129% so far this year, bringing total assets to $572 million as of August 2019.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading biblically responsible investing firm that specializes in index-based, biblically responsible solutions. All solutions utilize the innovative Inspire Impact Score methodology, which measures a company's positive impact on the world to identify companies that align with the values of faith-based investors.

Inspire also donates 50% or more of their own corporate profits generated from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe. Most recently, Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala and is working to provide a church building, clean water, improved education, a fully functional medical clinic, and child sponsorship to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com/impact to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

Media Contact:

Eric Smyth

Media Relations

(831) 382-6572

inspire@inspireinvesting.com

Investment advisory services offered through CWM Advisors, LLC dba Inspire, a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

SOURCE: Inspire Investing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557846/Former-Wells-Fargo-CIO-Dr-Erik-Davidson-Joins-Inspire-Investing-to-Advance-Biblically-Responsible-Investing-Movement