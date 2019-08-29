

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey trade deficit narrowed in July, as exports rose and imports declined, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit fell to $3.19 billion in July from $6.01 billion in the same period previous year. Economists had expected a deficit of $3.20 billion.



Exports rose 7.9 percent annually in July and imports declined 8.5 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports and imports rose by 15.2 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports increased by 4.8 percent, while imports fell by 9.1 percent, from a year ago.



