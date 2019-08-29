

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark jobless rate remained steady in July, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose 3.8 percent in July, the same rate as seen in June.



Gross unemployment fell to 104,900 in July from 105,000 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 2.0 percent in July, the same rate as in the previous month.



Based on LFS data, the jobless rate was 4.6 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 139,000.



