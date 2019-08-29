

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden consumer confidence fell unexpectedly in August, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 94.0 in August from 96.5 in July. Economists had expected a score of 96.8.



The economic sentiment index decreased to 94.9 in August from 96.4 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 96.0.



The manufacturing confidence index fell to 94.8 in August from 97.1 in the preceding month. Economists had expected a score of 96.5.



The retail trade confidence index rose to 105.2 in August and the measure for construction morale increased to 100.8.



