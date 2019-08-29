

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined in July, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The producer price index dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year in July, after a 0.9 percent rise in June.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in July, after a 0.3 percent fall in the previous month.



On the domestic market, producer prices remained unchanged from June and fell 0.8 percent from a year ago.



Producer prices in the foreign market edged up 0.1 percent monthly in July and rose 0.3 percent annually.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders declined 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.3 percent rise in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial orders dropped 0.5 percent in June, after a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.



