With effect from September 2, 2019, the subscription rights in Gunnebo AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including September 13, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GUNN TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013050739 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 179000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from September 2, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Gunnebo AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including September 27, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GUNN BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013050747 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 179016 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Joacim Kanstedt, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB