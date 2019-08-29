The global digital twin market size is poised to grow by USD 12.27 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 38% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increase in demand for predictive maintenance and real-time data for monitoring the performance and condition of assets. In addition, the need for reduced time-to-market and improved decision making are expected to further boost the growth of the digital twin market.

The demand for predictive maintenance is increasing as it enables companies to monitor the performance and condition of their assets during the normal operation to reduce the likelihood of downtime. There is also a high demand for real-time data that enables companies to monitor their important key performance indicators. Thus, the increasing demand for predictive maintenance and rising need for real-time data for monitoring will drive the growth of the digital twin market

Enterprises are increasingly focusing on making their products available faster than their competitors. Digital twin empowers companies to introduce their products in the market rapidly. With a digital twin, companies can validate the actual behavior of their products, to enhance and optimize the effectiveness of the products while reducing the development time. Thus, the growing need for reduced time-to-market and improved decision making will drive the growth of the digital twin market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

General Electric Co.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Market Segmentation by Deployment:

The digital twin market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

On-premise

Cloud

Key Regions for the Digital Twin Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

