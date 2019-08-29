

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $180.3 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $273.9 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.74 billion from $5.53 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $180.3 Mln. vs. $273.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.76 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q2): $5.74 Bln vs. $5.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.16 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5.66 - $5.77 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.11 Full year revenue guidance: $23.57 - $23.79 Bln



