DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial

Reports

Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report



2019-08-29 / 13:26

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q1

German:

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2019_2020.pdf

English:

https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2019_2020.pdf



Language: English

Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria

Internet: www.fabasoft.com

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime

Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,

Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf



