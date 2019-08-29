

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Company (CPB) announced the appointment of Mick Beekhuizen as SVP and Chief Financial Officer, effective Sept. 30, 2019. He succeeds Anthony DiSilvestro, who is leaving Campbell on Oct. 15, 2019. Beekhuizen was EVP and Chief Financial Officer at Chobani since 2016.



Mark Clouse, Campbell's CEO said, 'Mick's background and experience in leading publicly traded and private food companies will serve Campbell well as we set the company on a course to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create shareholder value.'



