BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMICY) reported that its gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 declined to US$273.2 million from US$438.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2018.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin increased to 41.1% from 37.0% in the prior year.Revenue was



US$1.46 billion, compared to US$1.72 billion in the prior year.



