

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Quaker Houghton (KWR) has agreed to acquire the operating divisions of Norman Hay plc, a UK company that provides specialty chemicals, operating equipment, and services to industrial end markets, for 80 million pounds. Norman Hay has production and R&D facilities across Europe and the United States.



Quaker said the acquisition is consistent with its strategy to increase shareholder value through strategic bolt-on acquisitions.



Michael Barry, CEO of Quaker Houghton, said, 'This acquisition provides a strategic opportunity to take advantage of external market trends such as the light-weighting of vehicles and 3D printing. Norman Hay's engineering expertise, which includes robotics applications, strengthens the existing equipment solutions platform inside Quaker Houghton and further positions the Company for Industry 4.0.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX