F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson Johnson, and Novartis AG are dominating the global life sciences industry, including medical devices and pharmaceuticals. All these market players are competing for a larger share of the life sciences market, backed by the increasing investments in R&D, constant innovations and new product launches. Technavio's market research reports examine the competitive landscape and provide detailed insights into the market scenario over the next five years. The research reports examine the impact of the key players on a global level as well as in specific regions and countries. The reports also provide an overview of the challenges and opportunities in each market to enable actionable insights.

Rising incidence of rare diseases, such as inherited genetic disorders, rare types of cancer, tropical infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative ailments fuel the demand for orphan drugs.

North America to account for the highest share of the orphan drugs market due to new drug approvals, growing diagnosis of rare diseases, and the availability of reimbursement schemes.

Biologics segment is expected to dominate the orphan drugs market share.

The approval of novel drugs is expected to drive the growth of the neurologic disorders therapeutics market.

Advances in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative indications is a key trend that will boost market growth over the forecast period.

Recent drug approvals and increasing geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth in central nervous system (CNS) application segment during the forthcoming years.

The high target affinity and specificity of interleukin inhibitors is expected to boost their demand over the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the highest share of the interleukin inhibitors due to the recent approvals of various drugs, and the availability of patient assistance programs.

The high prevalence of psoriasis, improved R&D, and the development of a robust pipeline are expected to boost the growth of the Interleukin-23 inhibitors segment during the forthcoming years.

Technavio's Healthcare research analysts have recently published numerous reports focusing on the latest developments in the pharmaceuticals segment. Our continuously growing healthcare report library offers the latest insights on several reports in addition to the above-listed reports.

