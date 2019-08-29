Edesa Biotech to Present at H. C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Par Nijhawan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 8-10, 2019 in New York City.

Edesa Presentation Details

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019

Time: 2:35 pm Eastern Time

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Edesa senior management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Members of the investment community who are interested in meeting with the company should contact conference coordinators to arrange an appointment or contact Edesa directly via email at investors@edesabiotech.com.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on efficiently developing innovative treatments that address significant unmet medical needs. Edesa's lead product candidate, EB01, is a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule (sPLA2 inhibitor) for the treatment of chronic allergic contact dermatitis which has demonstrated statistically significant improvements in multiple clinical studies. Edesa's investigational new drug (IND) application for EB01 was accepted by the FDA in November 2018. Edesa also intends to expand the utility of its sPLA2 inhibitor technology, which forms the basis for EB01, across multiple indications and expand its portfolio with assets that can drive long-term growth opportunities. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with U.S. offices in Southern California.

Edesa Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property and the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contacts

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

(805) 488-2800

investors@edesabiotech.com

SOURCE: Edesa Biotech

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/557785/Edesa-Biotech-to-Present-at-H-C-Wainwright-Global-Investment-Conference