American Resources Corporation to Present at the RHK Disruptive Growth Conference

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace, with a primary focus on the extraction, processing, transportation and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry, announced today that it will be presenting at the 4th annual RHK Disruptive Growth Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4 at 11:20 am ET. Chairman and CEO, Mark Jensen, CFO, Kirk Taylor and VP of Corporate Finance & Communications, Mark LaVerghetta will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

The 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference will offer investors the opportunity to discover growth companies with disruptive technologies and business models covering the following sectors: communications, consumer, energy / alternative energy, healthcare, industrial, life science, natural resources, and technology.

For those interested in attending, please visit www.DisruptNYC.com for more information.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure marketplace. The company's primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection (PCI) to the steel industry. AREC's operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, where premium quality metallurgical products are located.

The company's business model is based on running a streamlined and efficient operation to economically extract and deliver resources to meet its customers' demands. By running operations with low or no legacy costs, American Resources Corporation works to maximize margins for its investors while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the global infrastructure market.

Website:

http://www.americanresourcescorp.com

Institutional/Retail/Individual Contact:

PCG Advisory

Adam Holdsworth

646-862-4607

adamh@pcgadvisory.com

www.pcgadvisory.com

American Capital Ventures

Howard Gostfrand, President

305-918-7000 - Office

hg@amcapventures.com

www.amcapventures.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

