

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in August, flash estimate from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.4 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 1.7 percent increase seen in July and the expected increase of 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent compared to economists' forecast of 0.1 percent drop.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, came in at 1 percent versus 1.1 percent in July. Inflation was forecast to rise to 1.2 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent.



