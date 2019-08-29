Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - Allied Corp. ("Allied") (OTC Pink: ALID) - an international medical cannabis production company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions to address today's medical issues - is pleased to announce the launch of a natural health hemp-derived retail product line, TACTICAL RELIEF. TACTICAL RELIEF is manufactured and sold by Savage Consulting, under sub-license from Tactical Relief LLC, an affiliate of Allied. As a test market, the first 500 product units are set to land on shelves for sale and the United States on or around September 9th, 2019. Allied is also actively pursuing product distribution internationally to increase revenue potential.

The first revenue-producing product available for sale under the TACTICAL RELIEF brand is LIBERTY. The TACTICAL RELIEF brand will also be expanded through several additional products including muscle relief products, hemp-derived lotions and hemp-derived oil gel capsules. Allied is currently working with retail locations and e-commerce platforms to position the proposed products for market in the coming months, starting with LIBERTY.

The TACTICAL RELIEF products are intended to be used by veterans suffering from symptoms related to post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), one of Allied's top market segment priorities. Allied is dedicated to promoting a holistic approach to healing that reinforces a specialized model of care. The model's main goal is to assist in preventing suicides among veterans and first responders who are suffering from PTSD or other disorders related to mental health.

"We take pride at Allied knowing that we are developing products for veterans, by veterans, and we are humbled to be providing support to those who have sacrificed so much," said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied Corp. "We're dedicated to helping those suffering to find natural, alternative health solutions to relieve symptoms caused by trauma. We're confident that TACTICAL RELIEF will give veterans access to a wider variety of health solutions through multiple targeted products."

"TACTICAL RELIEF is more than a product line - it's a patriotic brand with a powerful message," said Adam Smith, a Green Beret veteran and US Representative of Allied Corp. "Through this line, we hope to change the ways in which those suffering from PTSD choose to accept life and commonly attempt to medicate away their symptoms. A major part of our mission is to dispel the stigma around CBD products for all service members and first responders both during and after their active service."

Allied is protecting the TACTICAL RELIEF brand through a strategic series of US and International trademark filings.

For more information on TACTICAL RELIEF and Allied Corp., see here.

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international medical cannabis production company with a mission to address today's medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

Media Contact:

allied@5wpr.com

Investor Relations:

Anthony Zelen

ir@allied.health

+1-778-388-5258

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as "anticipate", "become", "objective", "may", "will", "might", "should", "could", "can", "intend", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "plan", "is designed to", "project", "continue", or similar expressions suggest future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, that the company will be able to launch its proposed hemp-derived retail product line, TACTICAL RELIEF, that such product will relieve symptoms caused by trauma, and that such products will be accepted by service members and first responders.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated We are subject to various additional risks as described in our SEC filings at www.SEC.gov.

We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47371