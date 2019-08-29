

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the pace of growth in U.S. economic activity slowed by slightly more than initially estimates in the second quarter.



The Commerce Department said gross domestic product increased by 2.0 percent in the second quarter compared to the previously reported 2.1 percent growth. The downward revision came in line with economist estimates.



The downwardly revised GDP growth seen in the second quarter compares to the 3.1 percent jump in GDP reported for the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX