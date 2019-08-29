The global nanosilica market size is poised to reach USD 1.71 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005412/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global nanosilica market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 163-page research report with TOC on " Nanosilica Market Analysis Report by application (rubber, coatings, concrete, agriculture, plastic, healthcare, and other applications), by type (P-type, S-type, Type III) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) 2019 2023". Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing demand for nanotechnology. In addition, growing demand for nanosilica from developing countries is anticipated to further boost the nanosilica market during the forecast period.

Currently, nanotechnology is gaining importance in various applications such as paints and coatings, concrete, and plastics. The popularity of nanotechnology can be attributed to its characteristics that enhance the performance of the applied surface. Nano particles, such as nanosilica, are used as fillers or additives to enhance physical properties of composites. They provides hardness, UV resistivity, scratch resistance, and antistatic properties to materials. Nanoparticles are very small in size and are responsible for properties such as larger surface area and better performance. They are widely used in the healthcare, construction, cosmetics, and automotive sectors. These diverse applications are expected to boost the growth of the global nanosilica market during the forecast period.

The demand for nanosilica from developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, the Philippines, and Indonesia, is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period, owing to the growth of end-user industries, such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction. Nanosilica is widely used as a filler or additive in the processing of rubber, coatings, and plastics. These materials are primarily used as raw materials in end-user industries such as electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction. Hence, the growth in end-user industries will lead to an increase in the consumption of nanosilica.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Akzo Nobel NV

Bee Chems

Cabot Corp.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

nanoComposix

Nanopore Inc.

Nanoshell Co.

Wacker Chemie AG

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Nanosilica Market can be broadly categorized into the following applications:

Rubber

Coatings

Concrete

Agriculture

Plastic

Healthcare

Other applications

Key Regions for the Nanosilica Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Seam Tapes Market Global Seam Tapes Market by material (PU and PVC) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Ready-mix Concrete Market- Global Ready-mix Concrete Market by application (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005412/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com