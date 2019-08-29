iManage Work 10 Gains Continued Momentum and Widespread Adoption

Ease of use, powerful search and enhanced mobility are key draws for firms that want best-in-class Work Product Management tailored to end user needs

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that iManage Work 10 - the newest version of iManage's industry-leading document and email management platform - continues to gain momentum with larger organizations as the benefits of increased productivity and powerful search become clear. Recent Work 10 deployments include law firms Baker Botts, Cole, Scott & Kissane and Allens, along with financial services firm Findex.



Customers are moving to Work 10 for its AI-powered search capabilities, the ability to work securely on any device and an intuitive, consumer-like experience that drives end user adoption.

"The real power of Work 10 is in its intuitive and consumer-like user experience," said Bill Tanner, Chief Information Officer, Allens. "We were able to train the core concepts in a single thirty-minute session. The lawyers took to the new interface very quickly and intuitively knew how to use it - that really drove adoption. We could then move our change management efforts into creating role-based 'master class' productivity sessions, learning from how our people were actually using the system."

One of the key challenges for any organization is ensuring widespread adoption of a document management system among busy professionals. Work 10 addresses this challenge by delivering a consumer-style intuitive experience and powerful new features that users want. One example is Work 10's AI-powered search capability, which delivers relevant information quickly and accurately, driving improved productivity and user satisfaction.

iManage Work 10 is supported by a robust network of over 100 partners. "The iManage Work 10 Optimized Program ensures that partners are fully prepared to take advantage of the new features and capabilities in Work 10," said Sandeep Joshi, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, iManage. "The program ensures that organizations will have a smooth upgrade process when moving to Work 10."

"iManage Work 10 is designed to better enable law firms to respond to today's challenges in a more agile and productive way. Work 10 mirrors the consumer applications and websites that people use every day," said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. "It empowers professionals to work more productively, without extensive training, in a way that is easy to learn, easy to deploy and easy to use. Work 10 gives professionals the tools they want while enabling a digital transformation in law firms' response to changing market conditions."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work - securely.