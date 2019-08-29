Invicro LLC, a Konica Minolta company and a leading provider of imaging biomarkers, core lab services and software for research and drug development, today announced the appointment of Mr. Hidenori Seshimo, M. Eng. as Vice President of Biomarker Services, Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005426/en/

Invicro Names Mr. Hidenori Seshimo as Vice President of Biomarker Services, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Seshimo brings over 20 years of drug discovery, pharmaceutical medical imaging and clinical core lab experience to Invicro. Focusing on Asia-Pacific and other emerging markets, Mr. Seshimo will expand Invicro's clinical imaging capabilities and their advanced pathology imaging solutions including the quantitative immunohistochemistry services via QuanticellTM, Konica Minolta's novel phosphor integrated dots (PIDs) technology.

"We are extremely excited to have Seshimo part of the Invicro team," stated Dr. Jack Hoppin, Co-Founder and CEO of Invicro. "As Invicro deepens their clinical core lab capabilities and imaging CRO offerings globally, Seshimo will be instrumental to collaborating with our global pharma and biotech sponsors to provide them imaging biomarkers, advanced analytics, and industry-leading core lab services across all therapeutic areas."

Most recently, Mr. Seshimo was Representative Director of Bioclinica Japan K.K. as well as Regional Vice President of Business Development for Bioclinica, Japan where he established and developed their core lab medical imaging business. Prior to Bioclinica, Mr. Seshimo was the Senior Account Executive at Covance, where he explored and learned the Japanese clinical lab market to meet and accommodate local client needs.

"It's exciting to be a part of a progressive team at Invicro," said Mr. Seshimo. "Invicro is a global industry leader within the imaging biomarker and core lab services, and I'm looking forward to expand these capabilities that will bring value to our clients' clinical research projects around the world."

Mr. Seshimo holds a B.Eng., M.Eng., and completed Ph.D. course all focused in Synthetic Biological Chemistry from Kyoto University, Japan. Mr. Seshimo has five patents for compounds developed during his time at Eisai and has been published numerous times for his research.

About Invicro

Headquarter in Boston, MA, Invicro was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides a full range of image informatics, engineering and operational services. Originally focused on imaging in discovery phase, in 2016 Invicro expanded its offering in clinical phase research with the acquisition of Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC, followed by the acquisition of Imanova and CORE Clinical in 2017. Now as part of the Konica Minolta precision medicine organization and with their sister company Ambry Genetics, Invicro develops and leverages the latest approaches in quantitative biomarkers including imaging, quantitative pathology and genomics. The successful integration of the discovery and clinical teams onto Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant and iPACS, has inspired a strong and growing presence in the pre-clinical to late-phase clinical markets. For more information, visit www.invicro.com.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is a global digital technology company with core strengths in imaging and data analysis, optics, materials, and nano-fabrication. Through innovation, Konica Minolta creates products and digital solutions for the betterment of business and society-today and for generations to come. Across its Business Technologies, Healthcare, and Industrial-facing businesses, the company aspires to be an Integral Value Provider that applies the full range of its expertise to offer comprehensive solutions to the customer's most pressing problems, works with the partners to ensure the solutions are sustainable, anticipates and addresses tomorrow's issues, and tailors each solution to meet the unique and specific needs of its valued customers. Leveraging these capabilities, Konica Minolta contributes to productivity improvement and workflow change for its customers, and provides leading-edge service solutions in the IoT era. Headquartered in Tokyo and with operations in more than 50 countries, Konica Minolta has more than 43,000 employees serving approximately two million customers in over 150 countries. Konica Minolta is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, (TSE4902). For further information, visit: https://www.konicaminolta.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005426/en/

Contacts:

Amanda Harrell

VP, Global Marketing

media@invicro.com