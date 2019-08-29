'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Statement of a significant fact 'On disclosure by the issuer of condensed consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements' 29-Aug-2019 / 14:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement of a significant fact "On disclosure by the issuer of condensed consolidated financial statements and on submission of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements" 1. General information 1.1. The "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company issuer's full corporate name 1.2. The "Surgutneftegas" PJSC issuer's abbreviat ed corporate name 1.3. The Russian Federation, Tyumenskaya Oblast, issuer's Khanty-Mansiysky Autonomous Okrug - Yugra, Surgut, location ul.Grigoriya Kukuyevitskogo, 1, bld. 1 1.4. The 1028600584540 issuer's OGRN code 1.5. The 8602060555 issuer's taxpayer identific ation number (INN) 1.6. The 00155-A issuer's unique code as assigned by the registeri ng authority 1.7. http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [1]; Website used by the issuer to http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 disclose informati on 1.8. Date 29 August 2019 when the significa nt fact occurred 2. Information content 2.1. Type of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: interim condensed consolidated financial statements (unaudited). 2.2. Reporting period for which the consolidated financial statements of the issuer are compiled: for the six months ended 30 June 2019. 2.3. Date of the consolidated financial statements of the issuer: 27.08.2019. 2.4. Standards of accounting (financial) statements in accordance with which the consolidated financial statements are compiled: International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). 2.5. Information on the auditor who prepared the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: Full name: "Crowe Expertiza" Limited Liability Company. Location: ul.Mashi Poryvaevoy, 34, Moscow, Russian Federation, 107078 INN: 7708000473 OGRN code: 1027739273946 2.6. Website where the issuer published the text of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/ [2]; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312. 2.7. Date of the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the issuer in accordance with the standards on auditing: 28.08.2019. 2.8. Date when the issuer published the text of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the report on the review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements: 29.08.2019. 3. Signature 3.1. Director General "Surgutneftegas" PJSC ___________________ V.L.Bogdanov 3.2. Date 29 August 2019 STAMP ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: IR TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 18447 EQS News ID: 865619 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=55af7fb5d5e6fd6d305f4410c8263b41&application_id=865619&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d2e8dbd15439fc0ce7e4569723422c2&application_id=865619&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 29, 2019 08:55 ET (12:55 GMT)