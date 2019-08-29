The global makeup base market size is poised to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Makeup Base Market Analysis Report by product (foundation, concealer, and powder) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the growing demand from millennial consumers. In addition, the rising adoption of multichannel approach in retail business is anticipated to further boost the makeup base market during the forecast period.

Currently, a combination of the growing millennial population and an increase in their spending power has created growth opportunities for cosmetics vendors. This population group makes purchase decisions based on the ingredients used in the manufacture of cosmetic products. This has resulted in vendors targeting millennials with a wide range of product lines in the makeup base market. For instance, in March 2017, Estée Lauder acquired two cosmetic brands, Too Faced and BECCA, which target the millennials. The growing penetration of internet-enabled mobile devices among millennials has resulted in a steady shift toward online retail platforms, which offers convenience along with a variety of products and brands. Thus, young millennials are expected to drive the global makeup base market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the vendors in the makeup market have realized the importance of multichannel distribution in retail sales of different makeup base products. Multichannel sales help vendors operating in the market to build a relationship with their customers. For instance, Christian Dior is engaged in multichannel sales such as couture sales, store-based sales, and online sales. Thus, such factors are expected to significantly boost market sales during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Christian Dior SE

Coty Inc.

L'Oréal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Makeup Base Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Foundation

Concealer

Powder

Key Regions for the Makeup Base:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

