Web Presence: Griffin Living is Transforming Expectations as Demands for Senior Communities Change

CALABASAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / The majority of senior housing options fall under two categories, one for the poor and one for the ultrarich. With government-funded Medicaid facilities that often fail the aging population and the pricey senior communities that can be upwards of $90,000 per year, there are not many options for the middle-class, growing senior population. Griffin Living is changing the senior housing landscape by planning communities that are geared toward these baby boomers budgets and their needs.

Recently, a survey released by A Place for Mom reported that 53% of seniors viewed walkability as the most important factor when choosing a senior living community. Seniors want to be near the attractions and conveniences like restaurants, grocery stores, shops, medical facilities, and entertainment. Griffin Living specializes in building senior communities that are close to, and in some cases nestled in, shopping centers. They are leading a new trend that puts the needs of today's seniors first.

Paul Griffin III, CEO and President of Griffin Living explains, "Just because people are getting older, doesn't mean they want to shut themselves out from the world. Most seniors prefer to be around all ages of people and within a community that is thriving."

Griffin Living designs and builds their senior communities to be more affordable, but still offer top-notch amenities like indoor-outdoor spaces, lounges, community centers, salons, health centers, pools, walking paths and much more.

Griffin Living is a highly experienced, senior-needs-focused developer, committed to enriching the lives of residents, their families, and the community, by providing personalized care, welcoming living spaces, exceptional amenities, and personalized service.

For over 40 years, Paul Griffin has focused his efforts on creating and managing award-winning communities where residents can flourish and thrive. He is a fifth-generation home-builder who has received numerous national awards for innovation and design and amassed a total of $4.5 billion in assets developed.

