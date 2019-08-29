Manitex International Inc.: Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Addition of Cropac Equipment Inc. to the Articulating Crane Distribution Network

BRIDGEVIEW, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2019 / Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX), a leading international provider of cranes and specialized industrial equipment, today announced the expansion of its articulating crane distribution network to include Cropac Equipment Inc. Cropac, headquartered in Oakville, ON, Canada, has served the Canadian industrial equipment markets since 1977 and has locations throughout the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.

Bill Finkle, President for Cropac Equipment Inc. commented, "We are pleased to add the Manitex articulating cranes to our diverse portfolio of retail and rental equipment throughout our locations. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Manitex and pleasing our clients by selling and servicing additional high-quality Manitex products."

Randy Wingenroth, SVP, Articulating Products at Manitex added, "We are excited to have Cropac Equipment as a partner in the Manitex articulating crane distribution network and look forward to supplying their growing business with our full line of Manitex cranes."

About Manitex International, Inc.

Manitex International, Inc. is a leading worldwide provider of highly engineered mobile cranes (truck mounted straight-mast and knuckle boom cranes, industrial cranes, rough terrain cranes, and railroad cranes), truck-mounted aerial work platforms and specialized industrial equipment. Our products, which are manufactured in facilities located in the USA and Europe, are targeted to selected niche markets where their unique designs and engineering excellence fill the needs of our customers and provide a competitive advantage. We have consistently added to our portfolio of branded products and equipment both through internal development and focused acquisitions to diversify and expand our sales and profit base while remaining committed to our niche market strategy. Our brands include Manitex, PM, Oil & Steel, Badger, Sabre, and Valla. The company also has a minority ownership in ASV Holdings, Inc. which manufactures and sells a line of high-quality compact track and skid steer loaders.

