

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish industrial confidence turned positive for the first time in more than a year in August, as manufacturers' expectations on output growth and employment improved, survey data from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism showed on Thursday.



The industrial confidence indicator climbed to +1.4 from -2.8 in July. The reading was last positive in the first half of 2018, the ministry said.



The latest recovery in industrial confidence is mainly due to the positive level of the production expectations, which was partly offset by near stagnation in orders and the moderate growth in the stocks of finished products, the report added.



